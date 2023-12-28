Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 1,733,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.