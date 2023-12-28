Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,425 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 54.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Palantir Technologies worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

