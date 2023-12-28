Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.39 and a 200 day moving average of $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.