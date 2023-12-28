Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

