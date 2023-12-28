Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 115 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.52. 339,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,313. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.