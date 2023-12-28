Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,806 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 565,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,338. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

