Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 116,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 125,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,513. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

