Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 4,121,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

