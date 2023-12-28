Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 21,132 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.21% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4,395.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 677,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UITB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

