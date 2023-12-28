Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,819 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $106.38. 2,531,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,594. The company has a market cap of $292.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

