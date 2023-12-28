Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,771 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IUSB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 979,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,681. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.