Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,771 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 979,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,681. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

