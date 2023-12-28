Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $16.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

