Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,356 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.