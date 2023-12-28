Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 612,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

