Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

