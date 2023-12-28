Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.16. 1,023,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.