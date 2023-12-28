Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $175.68. The stock had a trading volume of 334,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,610. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

