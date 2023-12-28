Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $163.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

