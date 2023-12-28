Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV remained flat at $102.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 432,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,370. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

