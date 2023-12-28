Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

