Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 947,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,673. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

