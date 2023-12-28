Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,951 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

