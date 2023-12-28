Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.67. 1,070,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,022. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

