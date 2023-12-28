Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 2.30% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FCTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,170 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

