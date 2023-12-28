Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. 1,034,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

