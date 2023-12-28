Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,959 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.41. 665,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.