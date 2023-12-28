Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

