Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 14,097 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.26% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 273,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 17,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

