Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 182 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,271. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.