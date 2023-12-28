Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,203 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 364,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

