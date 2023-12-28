Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 7,681 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,643. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.