Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $25.78 on Thursday, reaching $3,560.42. The company had a trading volume of 67,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,218. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,023.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,974.58 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,403.71.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

