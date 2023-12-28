Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,747 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

