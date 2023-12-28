Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 10,311,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,989,256. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

