Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,891. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

