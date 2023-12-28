Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,306. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

