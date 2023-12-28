Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,424,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 40,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.