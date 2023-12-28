Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 2,238,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

