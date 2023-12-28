Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $438.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

