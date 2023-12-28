Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.01. 896,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.