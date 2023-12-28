Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

