Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 13,597 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.33. 267,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,855. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.