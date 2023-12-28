Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.30% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,720. The company has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $65.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

