Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 16,282 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 165,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,151. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.