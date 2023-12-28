Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 28,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2517 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

