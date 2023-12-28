Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 6,281 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 248,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,557. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $174.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

