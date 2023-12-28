Paul Kopejtka Buys 1,305,082 Shares of Alliance Nickel Limited (ASX:AXN) Stock

Alliance Nickel Limited (ASX:AXN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kopejtka purchased 1,305,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,593.12 ($33,736.81).

Alliance Nickel Stock Performance

About Alliance Nickel

Alliance Nickel Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the NiWest Nickel Cobalt project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as GME Resources Limited.

