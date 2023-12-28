Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.24

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.24 and last traded at C$45.53, with a volume of 204913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.28.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.174216 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

