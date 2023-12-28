PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 116,845 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.46%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.