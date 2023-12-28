Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

